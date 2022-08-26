Enservco (NYSE:ENSV) Shares Up 2.1%

Enservco Co. (NYSE:ENSV – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 2.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $2.00 and last traded at $1.99. 840,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 2,732,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Enservco to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Get Enservco alerts:

Enservco Trading Up 3.0 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.82.

About Enservco

Enservco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides well enhancement and fluid management services to the onshore oil and natural gas industry in the United States. It offers frac water heating, hot oiling, pressure testing, acidizing, and water hauling, as well as well site construction services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Enservco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enservco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.