Enovis (NYSE:ENOV) Sets New 52-Week Low at $52.14

Enovis Co. (NYSE:ENOV – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Friday . The stock traded as low as $52.14 and last traded at $52.19, with a volume of 11295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $54.56.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently weighed in on ENOV. Loop Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Enovis in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Enovis from $79.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Enovis to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Argus assumed coverage on shares of Enovis in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Enovis Trading Down 4.2 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 2.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, SVP Bradley J. Tandy sold 3,355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $195,898.45. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,409.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enovis
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $137,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $209,000. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Enovis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000.
About Enovis
Enovis Corporation operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It develops, manufactures, and distributes medical device products used by orthopedic specialists, surgeons, primary care physicians, pain management specialists, physical therapists, podiatrists, chiropractors, athletic trainers, and other healthcare professionals to treat patients with musculoskeletal conditions resulting from degenerative diseases, deformities, traumatic events, and sports related injuries.
Further Reading
