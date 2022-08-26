Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Gap Down to $11.66

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.66, but opened at $11.33. Enfusion shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 1,823 shares.
ENFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enfusion to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.
Enfusion Trading Down 4.7 %
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42.
Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.
