Enfusion (NYSE:ENFN) Shares Gap Down to $11.66

Shares of Enfusion, Inc. (NYSE:ENFN – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $11.66, but opened at $11.33. Enfusion shares last traded at $11.09, with a volume of 1,823 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ENFN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Enfusion from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Enfusion from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Enfusion to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Enfusion Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.42.

Institutional Trading of Enfusion

Enfusion Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Enfusion by 1.1% in the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 6,490,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,553,000 after acquiring an additional 67,779 shares in the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $104,180,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Enfusion in the fourth quarter valued at $48,717,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Enfusion by 0.7% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,643,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,780,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Enfusion by 3.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,342,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,079,000 after purchasing an additional 49,953 shares during the last quarter. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enfusion, Inc provides software-as-a-service solutions for investment management industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It provides portfolio management system, which generates a real-time investment book of record that consists of valuation and risk tools that allows users to analyze aggregated or decomposed portfolio data for chief investment officers (CIOs) and portfolio managers; and order and execution management system that enables portfolio managers, traders, compliance teams, and analysts to electronically communicate trade orders for a variety of asset classes, manage trade orders, and systemically enforce trading regulations and internal guidelines.

