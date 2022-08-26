Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI) Short Interest Update

Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 256,200 shares, an increase of 745.5% from the July 31st total of 30,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,780,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Energy Focus stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Focus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EFOI – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 196,414 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.53% of Energy Focus at the end of the most recent quarter. 16.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Energy Focus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Energy Focus in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFOI traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.80. 112 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 527,335. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Energy Focus has a twelve month low of $0.66 and a twelve month high of $6.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

Energy Focus, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells energy-efficient lighting systems, and controls and ultraviolet-C light disinfection products in the United States and internationally. It offers military maritime market light-emitting diode (LED) lighting products, such as Military-grade Intellitube retrofit TLED and the Invisitube ultra-low EMI TLED; and Military-grade fixtures, including LED globe lights, berth lights; high-bay fixtures and LED retrofit kits to serve the United States navy and allied foreign navies.

