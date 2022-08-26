Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF) Short Interest Up 294.8% in August

Energean plc (OTCMKTS:EERGF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 496,700 shares, a growth of 294.8% from the July 31st total of 125,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4,967.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Energean from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th.

Shares of EERGF remained flat at $12.87 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Energean has a fifty-two week low of $8.80 and a fifty-two week high of $16.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.41 and its 200-day moving average is $14.38.

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

