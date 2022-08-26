Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB) Shares Sold by Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.

Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. decreased its position in shares of Enbridge Inc. (NYSE:ENB – Get Rating) (TSE:ENB) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,061,528 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 24,610 shares during the quarter. Enbridge makes up about 3.2% of Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.05% of Enbridge worth $48,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Enbridge by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 97,325 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 7,871 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of Enbridge by 11.4% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 380,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,537,000 after buying an additional 38,820 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $217,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $2,648,000. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of Enbridge during the first quarter worth about $389,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.23% of the company’s stock.

ENB stock traded down $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $43.79. 120,413 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,967,452. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Enbridge Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.21 and a 1-year high of $47.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $42.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.97. The firm has a market cap of $88.67 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.78.

Enbridge ( NYSE:ENB Get Rating ) (TSE:ENB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Enbridge had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 9.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enbridge Inc. will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.668 per share. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 140.00%.

ENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Industrial Alliance Securities raised Enbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities increased their price objective on Enbridge from C$61.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Enbridge from C$60.00 to C$61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut Enbridge from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Enbridge has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.46.

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

