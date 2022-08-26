Empty Set Dollar Trading Up 2.4% Over Last Week (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (ESD) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 26th. Empty Set Dollar has a total market cap of $1.55 million and approximately $27,274.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Empty Set Dollar launched on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans.

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

