Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC) Shares Down 0.2%

Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $21.58 and last traded at $21.58. 400 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.63.

Emles Real Estate Credit ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.58 and its 200-day moving average is $22.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF (BATS:REC – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,272 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in Emles Real Estate Credit ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

