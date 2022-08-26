Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV) Trading 1.8% Higher

Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV – Get Rating) traded up 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.06 and last traded at $19.06. 13 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $18.73.

Emles @Home ETF Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.28.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Emles @Home ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Emles @Home ETF stock. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Emles @Home ETF (BATS:LIV – Get Rating) by 48.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,549 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 834 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG’s holdings in Emles @Home ETF were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

