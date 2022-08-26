Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,100 shares, an increase of 210.3% from the July 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 57,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Embark Technology Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EMBKW opened at $0.11 on Friday. Embark Technology has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Embark Technology stock. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBKW – Get Rating) by 108.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 297,016 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154,342 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Embark Technology were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

