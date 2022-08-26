Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK) Short Interest Update

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 251,800 shares, a decrease of 93.2% from the July 31st total of 3,700,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 501,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Embark Technology from $220.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Embark Technology alerts:

Embark Technology Stock Performance

Shares of Embark Technology stock traded down $1.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $9.77. The company had a trading volume of 8,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 997,176. Embark Technology has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $209.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.63 and a quick ratio of 16.63. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.95.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Embark Technology

In other news, major shareholder Collective Iv L.P. Data acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 3,202,107 shares in the company, valued at $37,272,525.48. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 31.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Embark Technology by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Embark Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $69,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Embark Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $59,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Embark Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embark Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.69% of the company’s stock.

About Embark Technology

(Get Rating)

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Embark Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embark Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.