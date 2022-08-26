eMagin (NYSE:EMAN) Shares Up 5%

Shares of eMagin Co. (NYSE:EMAN – Get Rating) shot up 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.80. 51,573 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 450,309 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.76.

eMagin Stock Down 2.2 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

About eMagin

eMagin Corporation engages in the design, develop, manufacture, and market of organic light-emitting diode (OLED) miniature displays on-silicon micro displays, virtual imaging products that utilize OLED micro displays, and related products in the United States and internationally. It offers super video graphics array (SVGA) + OLED micro displays; digital SVGA OLED-XL; super extended graphics array OLED-XL/XLS; video graphics array OLED-XL; and widescreen ultra-extended graphics array OLED-XL.

