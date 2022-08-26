Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Trading 11.2% Higher

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating)’s stock price traded up 11.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.47. 134,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average session volume of 226,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day moving average of $0.37.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40,990 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at about $48,000. 28.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

