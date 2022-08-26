Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) shares rose 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 134,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 226,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELOX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.
Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.
