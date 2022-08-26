Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOX – Get Rating) shares rose 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 134,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 226,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELOX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Get Eloxx Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELOX. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.