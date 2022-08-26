Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ELOX) Stock Price Up 11.2%

Posted by on Aug 26th, 2022

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELOXGet Rating) shares rose 11.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.47. Approximately 134,854 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 226,044 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ELOX. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals from $4.00 to $1.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Eloxx Pharmaceuticals to $1.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.14, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

Institutional Trading of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ELOX. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Eloxx Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals by 238.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 58,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 40,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eloxx Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 28.25% of the company’s stock.

About Eloxx Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing ribosome modulation for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare premature stop codon diseases. Its lead investigational drug product candidate is ELX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis and nephropathic cystinosis patients with diagnosed nonsense mutations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eloxx Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.