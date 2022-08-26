Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.71

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.71 and traded as low as $8.48. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 73,742 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -41.92%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

