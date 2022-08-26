Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.71

Shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.71 and traded as low as $8.48. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares last traded at $8.53, with a volume of 73,742 shares trading hands.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from $10.50 to $9.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to $9.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.25.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance
The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.69.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 2,130 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 17,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 1,785 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 3,740 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 30,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 2,502 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.47% of the company’s stock.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN)
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
- Salesforce Stock Could Have Long Term Potential After Earnings
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.