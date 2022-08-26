Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Reaches New 52-Week High at $148.74

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $148.74 and last traded at $133.96, with a volume of 447788 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $127.61.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EA shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “maintains” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.91.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.90. The firm has a market cap of $37.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.38, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.05%.

In related news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total value of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 249,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard A. Simonson sold 11,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.73, for a total transaction of $1,563,898.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 66,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,731,459.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,428 shares of company stock valued at $11,869,636 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 294.1% in the first quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its holdings in Electronic Arts by 70.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. 89.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

