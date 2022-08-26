Electroneum (ETN) Market Cap Tops $48.65 Million

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last week, Electroneum has traded 2.9% lower against the dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be bought for about $0.0027 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Electroneum has a market cap of $48.65 million and approximately $50,199.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Electroneum alerts:

Beldex (BDX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000271 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000030 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,927,047,272 coins. The official website for Electroneum is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. Electroneum’s official message board is electroneum.com/blog. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “ETN is a store of value that can be used to purchase everyday items, from bread and milk to mobile phone top-ups. When used in conjunction with the Electroneum mobile application, users can transfer ETN to anyone in an instant, either in person or remotely. “

Buying and Selling Electroneum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Electroneum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electroneum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electroneum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.