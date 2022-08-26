Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.06-$1.13 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.46 billion-$4.55 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.69 billion. Elanco Animal Health also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.12-$0.18 EPS.

Elanco Animal Health Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NYSE ELAN traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $15.68. 185,493 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,681,795. Elanco Animal Health has a one year low of $15.98 and a one year high of $35.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.40% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Elanco Animal Health from a buy rating to a sell rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley cut Elanco Animal Health from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $22.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $23.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 377.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,742,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,831,000 after purchasing an additional 9,874 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,301,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 220.7% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 59,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 40,907 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 59,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 5,385 shares during the last quarter.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

