Edgecoin (EDGT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $7.27 Million

Edgecoin (EDGT) traded down 0% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 26th. Over the last seven days, Edgecoin has traded down 0% against the dollar. Edgecoin has a market cap of $212.35 million and approximately $7.27 million worth of Edgecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Edgecoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00004887 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002161 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00813113 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016897 BTC.
About Edgecoin
Edgecoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 212,136,567 coins. Edgecoin’s official Twitter account is @edge_pay.
Buying and Selling Edgecoin
