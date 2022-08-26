ECOMI (OMI) Price Down 11% Over Last Week

ECOMI (OMI) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. One ECOMI coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ECOMI has a total market cap of $351.38 million and approximately $43,211.00 worth of ECOMI was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ECOMI has traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004721 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001665 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,183.41 or 0.99990000 BTC.
ECOMI Profile
OMI is a coin. It was first traded on May 17th, 2019. ECOMI’s total supply is 310,884,471,276 coins and its circulating supply is 264,382,112,394 coins. ECOMI’s official Twitter account is @ecomi_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling ECOMI
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECOMI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ECOMI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECOMI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for ECOMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ECOMI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.