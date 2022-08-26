ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target Cut to C$7.50 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$8.00 to C$7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.12% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities lifted their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of ECN Capital from C$7.50 to C$8.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on ECN Capital from C$8.00 to C$7.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$8.48.

ECN Capital Stock Down 6.1 %

Shares of ECN Capital stock traded down C$0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting C$5.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 565,573. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.46 billion and a P/E ratio of 59.00. ECN Capital has a 1-year low of C$4.60 and a 1-year high of C$12.24. The company has a quick ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 365.53. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$6.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.08.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios in North America. It operates through Secured Consumer Loans – Triad Financial Services and Source One; and Consumer Credit Card and Related Unsecured Consumer Loans – KG segments. The company provides secured consumer loan portfolios, including manufactured home, marine, and recreational vehicle loans; and consumer credit card portfolios that are focused on co-branded credit cards and related financial products.

