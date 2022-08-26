easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

easyJet plc (OTCMKTS:ESYJY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 97.8% from the July 31st total of 13,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 29,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of ESYJY traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.42. The company had a trading volume of 12,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,037. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.29. easyJet has a 1-year low of $4.13 and a 1-year high of $11.85.

Several research firms have weighed in on ESYJY. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of easyJet from GBX 750 ($9.06) to GBX 560 ($6.77) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 490 ($5.92) in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of easyJet from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 700 ($8.46) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of easyJet from GBX 855 ($10.33) to GBX 805 ($9.73) in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $653.75.

easyJet plc operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. It also leases aircrafts, as well as operates tours; and provides financing services. As of September 31, 2021, the company operated 927 routes with approximately 308 aircrafts in 34 countries; and 153 airports. It sells seats through its own website www.easyjet.com and its ‘easyJet Worldwide' platform, its mobile application, global distribution systems, corporate online booking tools, content aggregators, and tour operator.

