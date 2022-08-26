EasyFi (EZ) Price Tops $0.10 on Exchanges

EasyFi (EZ) traded down 7.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on August 26th. EasyFi has a market cap of $644,753.94 and $49,587.00 worth of EasyFi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EasyFi coin can currently be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000485 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, EasyFi has traded 12.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About EasyFi

EasyFi (CRYPTO:EZ) is a coin. EasyFi’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,373,615 coins. EasyFi’s official Twitter account is @EasyfiNetwork. EasyFi’s official website is easyfi.network. The official message board for EasyFi is medium.com/@easyfinetwork.

EasyFi Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “EasyFi is a protocol built with a vision to solve some of the inherent challenges faced by gen 1 DeFi solutions with respect to the transaction speed and cost which are a bottleneck for DeFi operations at scale. “

