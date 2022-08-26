East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, an increase of 324.9% from the July 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

East Japan Railway Price Performance

EJPRY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 45,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,834. East Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95.

Get East Japan Railway alerts:

East Japan Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, telecommunication, computer-related data, casualty insurance, and dry cleaning and other agency services.

Receive News & Ratings for East Japan Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East Japan Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.