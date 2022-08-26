East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Short Interest Update

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 75,200 shares, an increase of 324.9% from the July 31st total of 17,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 207,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.
East Japan Railway Price Performance
EJPRY traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.65. The stock had a trading volume of 45,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 168,834. East Japan Railway has a twelve month low of $7.86 and a twelve month high of $11.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.95.
East Japan Railway Company Profile
