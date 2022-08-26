Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.00.

EGLE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGLE opened at $47.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $654.29 million, a PE ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.57. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a fifty-two week low of $36.21 and a fifty-two week high of $78.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be given a $2.20 dividend. This is an increase from Eagle Bulk Shipping’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 18.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Eagle Bulk Shipping’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.45%.

In other news, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 3,022 shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.06, for a total value of $235,897.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,084,333.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Eagle Bulk Shipping during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 72.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

