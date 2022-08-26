Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Releases Earnings Results

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.47, Briefing.com reports. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $972.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $932.37 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of DY traded down $2.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $114.12. The company had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 285,472. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.21. The company has a quick ratio of 3.22, a current ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Dycom Industries has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $120.45. The stock has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DY. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 61.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,974 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 754 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $210,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $228,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dycom Industries during the first quarter worth $243,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 17.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,101 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 92.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Dycom Industries

Several research firms have recently commented on DY. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $121.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Dycom Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.33.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers program management and engineering services; plans and designs aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; and construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

