DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of DXP Enterprises (NASDAQ:DXPE – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

DXP Enterprises Trading Up 1.9 %

DXPE opened at $28.33 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $533.94 million, a PE ratio of 15.74 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.77. DXP Enterprises has a twelve month low of $22.09 and a twelve month high of $36.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.91.

Institutional Trading of DXP Enterprises

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in DXP Enterprises in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in DXP Enterprises by 67.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 649 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of DXP Enterprises by 17.9% during the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 942 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

About DXP Enterprises

DXP Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in distributing maintenance, repair, and operating (MRO) products, equipment, and services to the energy and industrial customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Service Centers (SC), Supply Chain Services (SCS), and Innovative Pumping Solutions (IPS).

