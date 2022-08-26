DXdao (DXD) Market Capitalization Hits $21.95 Million

DXdao (DXD) traded 1.1% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 25th. One DXdao coin can currently be bought for $445.03 or 0.02068003 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DXdao has traded up 0.6% against the US dollar. DXdao has a market cap of $21.95 million and approximately $4,643.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DXdao alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0510 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.47 or 0.00494732 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0394 or 0.00000183 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000333 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001785 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00005255 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Shardus (ULT) traded 13.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000633 BTC.

DXdao Profile

DXdao is a coin. It launched on May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. DXdao’s official message board is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15. The official website for DXdao is dxdao.eth.link. DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DXdao

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DXdao using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DXdao Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DXdao and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.