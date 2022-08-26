Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Shares Acquired by Veritable L.P.

Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 25,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the quarter. Veritable L.P.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,805,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,412,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,602,963,000 after acquiring an additional 299,355 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 39,365,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,477,000 after acquiring an additional 321,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Duke Energy by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,041,850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,364,219,000 after acquiring an additional 393,044 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,149,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $749,973,000 after acquiring an additional 752,817 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Duke Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,772,123 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $644,515,000 after acquiring an additional 23,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total value of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Duke Energy news, CFO Steven K. Young sold 415 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $46,708.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,885,511.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kodwo Ghartey-Tagoe sold 4,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.67, for a total transaction of $515,449.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 14,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,535,599.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 8,234 shares of company stock worth $903,241. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

DUK stock opened at $110.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $85.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.96. Duke Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $95.48 and a 52 week high of $116.33.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $6.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.79 billion. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.50% and a return on equity of 8.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.005 per share. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DUK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $121.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Duke Energy from $119.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. UBS Group cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $114.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.10.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable generation, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

