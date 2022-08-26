DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

DUET Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DUET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the July 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

DUET Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DUET opened at $9.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.92. DUET Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.78 and a 52-week high of $10.45.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On DUET Acquisition

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of DUET Acquisition in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $989,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DUET Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,375,000. Karpus Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,484,000. Finally, MMCAP International Inc. SPC bought a new stake in DUET Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth about $1,681,000.

About DUET Acquisition

DUET Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operation. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in technology sector. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.

