DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Raised to $141.00

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $131.00 to $141.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTE. Barclays reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $141.00 to $131.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $134.00 to $146.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on DTE Energy from $137.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on DTE Energy to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $132.36.

DTE Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DTE opened at $134.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $128.23. DTE Energy has a 1 year low of $108.22 and a 1 year high of $140.23. The company has a market capitalization of $26.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.60.

DTE Energy Announces Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.14). DTE Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 13.31%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 90.31%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total transaction of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,309,682.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.62, for a total value of $135,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 9,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,682.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Robert A. Richard sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.31, for a total value of $377,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,351,574.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,700 shares of company stock valued at $747,753 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DTE Energy

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 70.7% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Tsfg LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 73.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. City State Bank purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Elequin Capital LP purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

Recommended Stories

