DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DTP opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.78. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $54.73.
DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Announces Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.7813 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.
Institutional Trading of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (DTP)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.