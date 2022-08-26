DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP) Upgraded by TheStreet to “B-“

TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor (NYSE:DTP – Get Rating) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTP opened at $51.99 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.78. DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor has a 52-week low of $48.31 and a 52-week high of $54.73.

DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.7813 dividend. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Trading of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 3.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 331,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,067,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor during the second quarter worth $5,273,000. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor in the 2nd quarter valued at $611,000. Sculptor Capital LP increased its position in shares of DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 96.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 227,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,709,000 after buying an additional 111,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SSI Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in DTE Energy Company 6.25% Corpor by 176.1% during the second quarter. SSI Investment Management LLC now owns 167,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,641,000 after acquiring an additional 106,970 shares in the last quarter.

