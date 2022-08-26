Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Draganfly Inc. (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 115,800 shares, a decline of 51.2% from the July 31st total of 237,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Draganfly stock opened at $0.92 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. Draganfly has a 52 week low of $0.80 and a 52 week high of $4.19. The company has a quick ratio of 9.77, a current ratio of 11.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $124.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.00.

Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.86 million during the quarter. Draganfly had a negative return on equity of 60.49% and a net margin of 393.19%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Draganfly stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Draganfly Inc. ( NASDAQ:DPRO Get Rating ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 16,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Draganfly Inc manufactures and sells commercial unmanned aerial vehicles worldwide. Its products include quadcopters, fixed wing aircrafts, ground based robots, and handheld controllers, as well as software used for tracking, live streaming, flight training, and data collection. The company also offers custom engineering and training, simulation consulting, and flight training services, as well as wireless video systems.

