DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) Given New $1.55 Price Target at Citigroup

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Citigroup to $1.55 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

DOYU opened at $1.31 on Monday. DouYu International has a fifty-two week low of $1.11 and a fifty-two week high of $4.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $415.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Oasis Management Co Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of DouYu International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,768,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,375,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,181,000 after purchasing an additional 21,837 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 4,320,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,987,000 after purchasing an additional 826,716 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,907,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563,200 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of DouYu International by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,688,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,673,000 after purchasing an additional 83,230 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.54% of the company’s stock.

DouYu International Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

