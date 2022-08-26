Don-key 24-Hour Volume Reaches $52,609.00 (DON)

Don-key (DON) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 26th. During the last week, Don-key has traded down 9.9% against the dollar. One Don-key coin can now be bought for $0.0254 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Don-key has a market cap of $1.66 million and $52,609.00 worth of Don-key was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Don-key alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000316 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00024204 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.56 or 0.00261651 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000991 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000932 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0225 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000673 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000015 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002409 BTC.

About Don-key

DON is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Don-key’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 65,094,797 coins. Don-key’s official Twitter account is @Don_key_finance.

Buying and Selling Don-key

According to CryptoCompare, “Donationcoin is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency specifically branded for use in giving, sharing, charitable donations and for the underdog. It uses the Scrypt algorithm. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Don-key directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Don-key should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Don-key using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Don-key Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Don-key and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.