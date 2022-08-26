Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.95-$4.25 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.12. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $0.98-$1.13 EPS.

NYSE:D traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $83.93. The stock had a trading volume of 19,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,707,470. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $70.37 and a 12 month high of $88.78.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $99.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $87.00 to $81.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.29.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,883,631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $754,843,000 after purchasing an additional 234,077 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,498,889 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $382,271,000 after acquiring an additional 416,800 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,994 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,827,000 after acquiring an additional 131,766 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,631,106 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $223,565,000 after acquiring an additional 570,791 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,106,774 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,043,000 after acquiring an additional 16,341 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.39% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

