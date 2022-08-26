Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA) CEO Maxwell Simkoff Sells 68,865 Shares

Doma Holdings Inc. (NYSE:DOMA – Get Rating) CEO Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.72, for a total transaction of $49,582.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,504,410 shares in the company, valued at $34,203,175.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Maxwell Simkoff also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 18th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 17,900 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.85, for a total transaction of $15,215.00.

On Tuesday, August 16th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 68,334 shares of Doma stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.00, for a total value of $68,334.00.

On Tuesday, August 9th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 63,389 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total value of $45,006.19.

On Thursday, August 4th, Maxwell Simkoff sold 76,185 shares of Doma stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.81, for a total value of $61,709.85.

DOMA opened at $0.78 on Friday. Doma Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.69 and a 1-year high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $253.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.71.

Doma ( NYSE:DOMA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $123.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.60 million. Doma had a negative return on equity of 62.96% and a negative net margin of 34.81%. Equities analysts forecast that Doma Holdings Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point assumed coverage on shares of Doma in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of Doma from $4.25 to $2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered Doma from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Doma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Managers Group LLC purchased a new stake in Doma during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CTC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Doma during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Doma during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Doma during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Doma during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. 55.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Doma Holdings Inc originates, underwrites, and provides title, escrow, and settlement services to homeowners, lenders, title agents, and real estate professionals. It operates through two segments, Distribution and Underwriting. The company also engages in title insurance underwriting business, including policies referred through its direct agents and third-party agents' channels; and provides services in the areas of purchase and refinance transactions in the residential real estate market.

