Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases Q3 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.05-1.20 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $6.75-6.87 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $6.88 billion. Dollar Tree also updated its FY23 guidance to $7.10-7.40 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Dollar Tree from $181.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Dollar Tree to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $164.18.

Dollar Tree Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $16.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.01. 12,355,745 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,452,177. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $163.51 and its 200-day moving average is $157.41. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.80 billion. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 19.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $305,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $291,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dollar Tree by 6.8% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Evercore Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at $268,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter worth about $234,000. 98.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates discount variety retail stores. It operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, including candy and food, and health and personal care, as well as everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

