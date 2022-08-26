Dollar General (NYSE:DG) PT Raised to $280.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Telsey Advisory Group from $260.00 to $280.00 in a research report released on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered Dollar General from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Dollar General from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $260.75.

Dollar General Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE DG opened at $246.08 on Monday. Dollar General has a one year low of $183.25 and a one year high of $262.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $231.50.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. Dollar General’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Dollar General will post 11.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 263.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 71,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,579,000 after buying an additional 3,627 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter worth approximately $228,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Dollar General during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,766,000. Finally, Global Assets Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.86% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

