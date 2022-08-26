Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Price Target Raised to $275.00

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DG. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $258.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $242.00 to $234.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Dollar General from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $265.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Dollar General from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Dollar General from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price target for the company from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $260.75.

NYSE DG opened at $246.08 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $248.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.05. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. Dollar General’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Dollar General will post 11.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is 22.56%.

In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total value of $1,171,989.51. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 1st quarter worth $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,601,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $912,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $152,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

