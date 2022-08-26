Dollar General (NYSE:DG) Given New $296.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $258.00 to $296.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 22.87% from the stock’s previous close.

DG has been the subject of several other reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dollar General from $265.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Dollar General stock traded down $5.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $240.91. 40,687 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,360,411. The firm has a market cap of $54.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Dollar General has a 52-week low of $183.25 and a 52-week high of $262.20. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $231.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.05% and a net margin of 6.58%. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Dollar General will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Dollar General news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $547,860,000. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,619,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,292,000 after buying an additional 1,442,731 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Dollar General by 25.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,002,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,718,731,000 after purchasing an additional 1,424,310 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Dollar General by 8.8% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,878,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AKO Capital LLP acquired a new position in Dollar General during the first quarter worth $191,558,000. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar General

(Get Rating)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.