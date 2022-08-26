Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.22-$3.37 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.39. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.30 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion. Dolby Laboratories also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to $0.68-$0.83 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on DLB. TheStreet lowered shares of Dolby Laboratories from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dolby Laboratories in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of Dolby Laboratories from $115.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dolby Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Dolby Laboratories has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $90.00.

Dolby Laboratories stock traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $75.85. 407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,580. Dolby Laboratories has a 1 year low of $69.18 and a 1 year high of $100.84. The firm has a market cap of $7.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.50.

Dolby Laboratories ( NYSE:DLB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $289.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.03 million. Dolby Laboratories had a net margin of 15.91% and a return on equity of 9.38%. The company’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Dolby Laboratories’s payout ratio is currently 51.55%.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of Dolby Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $1,335,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Dolby Laboratories news, Director Emily Rollins sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $80,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 16,688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $1,335,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,739,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 37.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DLB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 31.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 126,310 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $9,880,000 after acquiring an additional 30,158 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,186 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 418 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,277 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,954 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. 59.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dolby Laboratories, Inc creates audio and imaging technologies that transform entertainment and communications at the cinema, DTV, transmissions and devices, mobile devices, OTT video and music services, and home entertainment devices. The company develops and licenses its audio technologies, such as AAC & HE-AAC, a digital audio codec solution used for a range of media applications.; AVC, a digital video codec with high bandwidth efficiency used in various media devices; Dolby AC-4, an digital audio coding technology that delivers new audio experiences to a range of playback devices; and Dolby Atmos technology for cinema and a range of media devices.

