Doge Killer (LEASH) Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded down 5.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 26th. Doge Killer has a total market capitalization of $51.91 million and $2.55 million worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Doge Killer coin can currently be purchased for about $482.24 or 0.02354257 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Doge Killer has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004882 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001651 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002161 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $166.56 or 0.00813113 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.46 or 0.00016897 BTC.
About Doge Killer
Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken.
Doge Killer Coin Trading
