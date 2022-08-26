Doge Killer (LEASH) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Doge Killer has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Doge Killer coin can currently be purchased for $508.70 or 0.02356541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doge Killer has a market capitalization of $54.76 million and $1.22 million worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00767781 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00016463 BTC.

Doge Killer Profile

Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken.

Buying and Selling Doge Killer

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Doge Killer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Doge Killer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Doge Killer using one of the exchanges listed above.

