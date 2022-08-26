Doge Killer (LEASH) Price Down 0.4% Over Last Week

Doge Killer (LEASH) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 25th. Over the last week, Doge Killer has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Doge Killer coin can currently be purchased for $508.70 or 0.02356541 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Doge Killer has a market capitalization of $54.76 million and $1.22 million worth of Doge Killer was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004633 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001608 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002141 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.74 or 0.00767781 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00016463 BTC.
Doge Killer Profile
Doge Killer’s total supply is 107,647 coins. Doge Killer’s official Twitter account is @shibtoken.
Buying and Selling Doge Killer
Receive News & Updates for Doge Killer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Doge Killer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.