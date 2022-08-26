DMarket Reaches Market Capitalization of $404,438.87 (DMT)

DMarket (DMT) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One DMarket coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. DMarket has a market capitalization of $404,438.87 and approximately $129.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DMarket has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,530.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004687 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.
- Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003812 BTC.
- yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00129235 BTC.
- Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032981 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00079970 BTC.
DMarket Profile
DMarket is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com.
DMarket Coin Trading
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for DMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DMarket and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.