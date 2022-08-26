DMarket Reaches Market Capitalization of $404,438.87 (DMT)

DMarket (DMT) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 25th. One DMarket coin can currently be bought for about $0.0071 or 0.00000033 BTC on popular exchanges. DMarket has a market capitalization of $404,438.87 and approximately $129.00 worth of DMarket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, DMarket has traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004644 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21,530.82 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004687 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004642 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00003812 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002375 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.83 or 0.00129235 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00032981 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $17.22 or 0.00079970 BTC.

DMarket Profile

DMarket is a coin. It launched on December 14th, 2017. DMarket’s total supply is 56,921,773 coins. The Reddit community for DMarket is /r/D_Market and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DMarket’s official Twitter account is @dmarket_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for DMarket is medium.com/@dmarket. DMarket’s official website is dmarket.com.

DMarket Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DMarket is a marketplace based on blockchain and smart contracts to enable one-click sale, exchange or evaluation of every virtual item between all games on any platform. DMarket tokens will be the only platform currency supplying item prices for every trade, exchange, fee and smart contract. DMarket wants to create a whole new economic segment. Any kind of collaboration between gamers and games developers on DMarket platform will be regulated by market demand. Therefore, gamers have their own interest in the looting rare items, as well as game developers in creating and maintaining of unique, relevant, and tradable gaming content. Users (players as well as developers) will be able to leverage their own achievements and time spent, either for better gaming experience or for monetary purposes. DMarket API will be supported by any popular gaming engine (Unreal Engine, Cryengine, Unity 3D, etc.). DMarket API will be available for any games, whether old games (from the 1990s) or new ones. This is caused by the existence of a big community which is still playing old-fashioned games, and have been collecting enormous amount of digital items, which can be converted into real value. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DMarket directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DMarket should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DMarket using one of the exchanges listed above.

