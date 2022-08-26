Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW) Insider Robert Freeman Acquires 10,000 Shares

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited (ASX:DJW – Get Rating) insider Robert Freeman bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$2.95 ($2.06) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,500.00 ($20,629.37).

Djerriwarrh Investments Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06.

Djerriwarrh Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Sunday, August 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.36%. This is an increase from Djerriwarrh Investments’s previous Final dividend of $0.06. Djerriwarrh Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.35%.

About Djerriwarrh Investments

Djerriwarrh Investments Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity markets of Australia. The firm invests in diversified portfolio of Australian equities. Djerriwarrh Investments Limited was founded in November 1989 and is based in Melbourne, Australia.

