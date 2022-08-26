Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Short Interest Up 254.5% in August

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 254.5% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DIISY remained flat at $9.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3212 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

DIISY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 277 ($3.35) to GBX 262 ($3.17) in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 290 ($3.50) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 292 ($3.53) to GBX 279 ($3.37) in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.00.

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

