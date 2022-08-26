Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY) Short Interest Up 254.5% in August

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:DIISY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 254.5% from the July 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:DIISY remained flat at $9.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.92. Direct Line Insurance Group has a 52 week low of $8.98 and a 52 week high of $17.50.
Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.3212 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 9.41%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile
Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Direct Line Insurance Group (DIISY)
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
- 3 Payroll Software Makers Set For Growth In 2023
- NVIDIA: A Top Choice In Bifurcated Chip Market?
Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.