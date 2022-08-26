Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT) Short Interest Update

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 498,900 shares, a growth of 336.1% from the July 31st total of 114,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,270,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direct Digital

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Direct Digital stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,000. UBS Group AG owned about 0.26% of Direct Digital as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DRCT shares. Benchmark raised their price target on Direct Digital to $9.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Noble Financial started coverage on Direct Digital in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $5.50 price target on the stock.

Direct Digital Trading Down 0.6 %

Direct Digital stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.19. 162,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,855,508. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.91. Direct Digital has a twelve month low of $1.16 and a twelve month high of $5.49.

Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $21.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.36 million. Equities analysts predict that Direct Digital will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Direct Digital Company Profile

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem.

