Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Downgraded to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.
Dino Polska Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS DNOPY opened at $37.25 on Monday. Dino Polska has a 1 year low of $26.00 and a 1 year high of $49.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.30.
About Dino Polska
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Dino Polska (DNOPY)
- Should AbbVie Inc. Have a Place in Your Dividend Portfolio?
- Is PayPal A Buy After Post-Earnings Price Jump?
- Williams-Sonoma’s High-End Consumers Are Still Spending
- Snowflake Stock Soars On Strong Results
- ShockWave Stuns With 40% Post-Earnings Price Move: Is It A Buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Dino Polska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dino Polska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.