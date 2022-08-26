Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM) Director Basswood Capital Management, L Sells 146,907 Shares of Stock

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 146,907 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.31, for a total value of $4,746,565.17. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,017,080.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Basswood Capital Management, L also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 22nd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 7,900 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.87, for a total value of $259,673.00.

On Friday, August 19th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 34,019 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.90, for a total value of $1,153,244.10.

On Wednesday, August 17th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 9,600 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $331,104.00.

On Thursday, August 4th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 8,397 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.30, for a total value of $279,620.10.

On Monday, June 6th, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 20,000 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.09, for a total value of $621,800.00.

On Friday, June 3rd, Basswood Capital Management, L sold 45,094 shares of Dime Community Bancshares stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $1,417,755.36.

Shares of DCOM opened at $33.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.08. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.36 and a 12 month high of $38.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 18th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 27.59%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on DCOM shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Dime Community Bancshares from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Stephens cut Dime Community Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $36.00 to $34.50 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Raymond James cut Dime Community Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $41.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dime Community Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 1,225.8% in the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,750 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Dime Community Bancshares in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in Dime Community Bancshares by 10.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,879 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. 72.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

